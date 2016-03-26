Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful little girl sitting with golden retriever dog in the car trunk and smiling looking at the camera. Child kid hugging purebred doggy pet in the vehicle at the nature
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5587 × 4098 pixels • 18.6 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 733 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 367 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG