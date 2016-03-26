Images

Image
Beautiful little girl sitting with golden retriever dog in the car trunk and smiling looking at the camera. Child kid hugging purebred doggy pet in the vehicle at the nature
Girl with a Basset Hound sitting in the car
Retriever dog sitting in opened trunk with woman. Happy dog sitting in opened car's trunk next to young girl.
Dog sitting in opened trunk while woman is petting him. Brunette girl in sportswear petting dog while sitting in opened car's trunk parked in forest.
Teenage girl hugging dog in car trunk
Smiling joyful mature female host looking after her golden retriever near the camper van
Happy dog sitting in opened car's trunk with girl. Dog sitting next to blurred girl in opened car parked in nature.
Portrait of a red-haired girl with a jack russell terrier in her arms in an autumn forest.

1833550837

Item ID: 2133489467

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5587 × 4098 pixels • 18.6 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 733 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 367 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatyana Vyc

Tatyana Vyc