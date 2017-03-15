Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful little girl posing in studio. Cute little girl. Closeup portrait of glamour little girl with beautiful visage.
portrait of a brown-haired model in a white dress on a dark background in the Studio.
Studio portrait of a model. Body art gray roses. Beautiful girl on gray background
Young woman posing in a wedding dress in home. Portrait of young girl at marriage day. Bride's preparation at home before the wedding ceremony. Perfect makeup and hairstyle.
Portrait of a pensive woman
Close-up portrait of beautiful model with long blond hair on black background
Beautiful young bride with wedding makeup and hairstyle in bedroom, attractive newlywed woman have final preparation for wedding. Happy Bride waiting groom. Marriage Wedding day moment. Bride portrait
Fashion portrait of beautiful female model

See more

191188280

See more

191188280

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125555568

Item ID: 2125555568

Beautiful little girl posing in studio. Cute little girl. Closeup portrait of glamour little girl with beautiful visage.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

E

Eva Sweet