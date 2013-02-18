Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful little boy sitting at the desk and drawing colorful picture with paint and brushes over yellow background. Children concept.
Portrait of attractive young little small cute cheerful school boy siting on a books
cute asian baby eating spaghetti on the table
Cute toddler boy having fun time eating his snack, fried chips and drinking orange juice in orange glass and straw, Kid wearing blue t-Shirt have a happy time with his snack at home
Little blonde baby girl coloring picture with two colorful crayons against white background
Beautiful smile of Asian child.
Adorable caucasian kid wearing casual clothes sitting on the table excited for success with arms raised and eyes closed celebrating victory smiling. winner concept.
A little caucasian girl is playing toys in living room

See more

1708888909

See more

1708888909

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133043009

Item ID: 2133043009

Beautiful little boy sitting at the desk and drawing colorful picture with paint and brushes over yellow background. Children concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Laugesen Mateo

Laugesen Mateo