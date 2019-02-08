Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful little boy sitting at the desk and drawing colorful picture with paint and brushes over yellow background. Children concept.
smiling boy with thumbs up
happy kid showing ok sign isolated on orange
kid over isolated purple background listening music
Dark haired little child using a smartphone pointing with hand and finger up with happy face smiling
Happy smiling girl beautiful black hair showing thumbs up gesture on white background
smiling boy with thumbs up
Waist up portrait of confused smiling young boy with trendy hairdo wearing striped tshirt, shrugs shoulders in bewilderment as makes choice or decision, isolated on yellow background.

See more

1920498074

See more

1920498074

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133042993

Item ID: 2133042993

Beautiful little boy sitting at the desk and drawing colorful picture with paint and brushes over yellow background. Children concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Laugesen Mateo

Laugesen Mateo