Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful lilac flowers in an envelope on white background. Springtime background, floral design. Love spring. Flat lay. Creative floral background. Greeting card, poster, print
Formats
5582 × 3726 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG