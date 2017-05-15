Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful lilac flowers in an envelope on a pink background. Springtime background, floral design. Love spring. Flat lay. Creative floral background. Greeting card, poster, print. Copy space for text
Edit
Lavender flower bouquet on lilac background. Purple flower on table. Top view, flat lay design
spring frame with flowers. lilac and lily of the valley.
Woman holding beautiful bouquet of lilac flowers on soft pastel pink background with copy space. Greeting card for International Women Day
Hello spring. Bright bouquet of lilac in white reusable shopping eco mesh bag on pink background. Concept no plastic, zero waste. Copy space Top view Template for greeting card, postcard, invitation.
Blooming lilac on a white board.
Fresh lilac branches on a light wooden background, Space for greeting text
pink flowers on a background of green and purple paper

See more

1358183378

See more

1358183378

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135627471

Item ID: 2135627471

Beautiful lilac flowers in an envelope on a pink background. Springtime background, floral design. Love spring. Flat lay. Creative floral background. Greeting card, poster, print. Copy space for text

Formats

  • 5582 × 3726 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dina Photo Stories

Dina Photo Stories