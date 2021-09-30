Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094831286
Beautiful leaves with holes eaten by caterpillars. Macro photo with blurred background
R
By Razids
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalbackgroundbeautifulbeautyblackbotanybrightbrowncaterpillarclimbercloseupcolorfuldark backgrounddecorationenvironmentexoticfoliageforestfreshgardengreengrowthheart shapedisolatedleafleavesmacromacro leafmacro naturemacro photographynaturalnatureobjectorganicoutdooroutdoorspatternpicturepictusplantscindapsusselective focusspringsummertexturetreetropicalwhitewildwildlife
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist