Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080841080
Beautiful landscape of the Rocky Mountains with majestic Saskatchewan Glacier in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada viewed from Parker Ridge with coniferous tree in front on sunny day in autumn.
Parker Ridge, Alberta T0L, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventurealbertaautumnbanff national parkbeautifulcanadacanadiancloudscloudycolumbiacolumbia icefieldconiferousfallglaciergreenhikehikingiceicefieldlakelandscapemajesticmountainmountainsnational parknatureno peoplenorth americaparker ridgerangeremoterockiesrocky mountainsroughruggedsaskatchewan glacierscenicseasonskyslopesnowsnow-cappedsunnysunshinetraveltreevalleyviewviewpointwilderness
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist