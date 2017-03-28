Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful landscape with huge snowy mountain dome with rocky top under big lush white clouds in blue sky. Awesome mountain scenery with high snow mountain in dome shape in center at changeable weather
Formats
5200 × 3470 pixels • 17.3 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG