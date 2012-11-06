Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful jumping spider sitting on rock looking forward
Langona is a genus of spiders in the family Salticidae (jumping spiders).
Langona species are similar to those of the genus Aelurillus.
Formats
3752 × 2110 pixels • 12.5 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG