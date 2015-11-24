Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful Irish waitress with glass of beer on green background. St. Patrick's Day celebration
Beautiful woman with green beer posing on grey background. Happy St. Patrick's Day.
Irish Beer Woman
A Full Length Portrait of a Happy Sexy Woman Wearing a Traditional Octoberfest Costume Holding Large Beer Glass and Rugby ball Isolated on White Background
attractive asian girl looking away and pointing with finger while holding map on white background
Beautiful sexy blond girl waitress Oktoberfest in Bavarian traditional dress with a glass of beer isolated on white background.
Funny young woman on white background. St. Patrick's Day celebration
Portrait of a Happy Woman Dressed a Traditional St. Patrick's Day Costume Holding a Huge Green Beer Glass Isolated on White Background

See more

695754703

See more

695754703

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124966155

Item ID: 2124966155

Beautiful Irish waitress with glass of beer on green background. St. Patrick's Day celebration

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3494 × 5241 pixels • 11.6 × 17.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pixel-Shot

Pixel-Shot