Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful housewife. Young cheerful woman with hair curlers and bare shoulders getting ready for a date night. Makes a hairstyle at home on a white background.
Young girl listen to music on home interior background
Beautiful girl in hair curlers isolated on white
Portrait cheerful attractive young woman posing with pink lipstick and mascara brush in hands and smile isolated white background. Beautiful cheerful girl apply stylish make up. Female beauty model
smiling young woman without makeup and with hair curlers on white background
cute girl in rollers
Funny girl with hair curlers on her head
Beautiful girl, with hair curlers on hair and wrapped in bath towel, cute smiling. Pink background.

See more

1007017021

See more

1007017021

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125910591

Item ID: 2125910591

Beautiful housewife. Young cheerful woman with hair curlers and bare shoulders getting ready for a date night. Makes a hairstyle at home on a white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face