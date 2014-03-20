Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful housewife. Young cheerful woman with hair curlers and bare shoulders getting ready for a date night. Makes a hairstyle at home on a white background.
Portrait of beautiful sexual brunette with pink orchids in hairs. emotions, cosmetics
Hair curlers. Portrait of beautiful woman with hair curlers. Fashion of beautiful brunette woman with curler in the hair. Beauty hairstyle girl
woman ,curler
beautiful girl in the image of a butterfly
Young girl doing makeup and hairstyle, using curlers and looking at mirror. Teenager. Retro, pin up. White background
Beautiful young woman with flower in hair close up
fashion portrait of beautiful young woman in beauty salon.Haircare.Brunette Girl with curler

See more

265278749

See more

265278749

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125910579

Item ID: 2125910579

Beautiful housewife. Young cheerful woman with hair curlers and bare shoulders getting ready for a date night. Makes a hairstyle at home on a white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face