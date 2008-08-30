Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful housewife. A young cheerful woman with hair curlers, bright pink makeup and mascara is preparing for a date night, dinner, on a white background.
young smiling woman holding an accessory for a party on a stick on a hollow background, holiday
Portrait of woman with makeup brush professional show
A beautiful girl in an elegant purple dress. There are bats in her hair. Halloween. Carnival.
portrait of beautiful young muslim woman applying blush on with white background
A woman with a skateboard
Studio Shoot People Portrait Concept
Young beautiful woman wearing headphones listening to music over isolated background smiling and looking at the camera pointing with two hands and fingers to the side.

See more

1262917501

See more

1262917501

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125910564

Item ID: 2125910564

Beautiful housewife. A young cheerful woman with hair curlers, bright pink makeup and mascara is preparing for a date night, dinner, on a white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face