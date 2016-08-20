Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful housewife. Young cheerful woman with hair curlers, bright make-up, a white cup and a whisk in her hands, on a white background. Thinking about the recipe for dinner.
woman with curlers drinks tea
cute woman with curlers on her head has breakfast drinks coffee in a mug
Young hispanic woman with tattoo wearing sleep mask and pajama drinking coffee thinking attitude and sober expression looking self confident
A young funny woman is holding colorful tasty meringues and a paper cup of beverage. Concept of a bright summer mood
A young funny woman is holding colorful tasty meringues and a paper cup of beverage. Concept of a bright summer mood
surprised woman looking in a mug
Charming Caucasian woman drinks coffee holding white cup. Pretty mature lady smiles slightly isolated on pink background. Beauty concept. Coffee time concept.

See more

1759334384

See more

1759334384

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125910474

Item ID: 2125910474

Beautiful housewife. Young cheerful woman with hair curlers, bright make-up, a white cup and a whisk in her hands, on a white background. Thinking about the recipe for dinner.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5879 × 3919 pixels • 19.6 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face