Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102818075
Beautiful hispanic woman wearing hippie sweater feeling unwell and coughing as symptom for cold or bronchitis. health care concept.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
80s90sadultallergyasthmaattractivebackgroundbeautifulblondebronchitiscarecasualcoldcoloredcoolcoughcoughingdiseasefacefemalefeverflugirlhandhealthhealth carehippiehispanicillillnesslatinmedicinepatientpeoplepersonpinkpneumoniasicksicknesssorestandingstudiosweaterthroatunhealthyunwellviruswearingwomanyoung
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist