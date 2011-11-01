Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful hispanic woman holding virtual currency bitcoin doing ok sign with fingers, smiling friendly gesturing excellent symbol
Young beautiful brunette woman holding cookie doing ok sign with fingers, smiling friendly gesturing excellent symbol
Cheerful woman talking on the phone isolated on a white backgrou
Young attractive Asian woman with healthy skin wearing yellow t-shirt holding glasses isolated on white background.
Cheerful girl gesturing with two fingers near eyes
Young beautiful brunette woman holding cookie celebrating achievement with happy smile and winner expression with raised hand
Young beautiful woman wearing casual floral dress smiling with hand over ear listening and hearing to rumor or gossip. deafness concept.
Portrait of a pretty brown haired woman with bright makeup showing ok gesture isolated over blue background

See more

1007107921

See more

1007107921

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137966839

Item ID: 2137966839

Beautiful hispanic woman holding virtual currency bitcoin doing ok sign with fingers, smiling friendly gesturing excellent symbol

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com