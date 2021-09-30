Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086346542
Beautiful hills and vineyards during fall season surrounding Grinzane Cavour Castle. In the Langhe region, Cuneo, Piedmont, Italy.
12060 Grinzane Cavour, Province of Cuneo, Italy
e
By essevu
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
albaautumnbarbarescobaroloborgocastellocastiglionecastlecavourcolorscornelianocountrysidecultivationcuneod'albafallfallettofoliagegrapesgrinzanehillitaliaitalianitalylala morralandscapelangheleavesmonferratomonfortemorraneiveoutdoorpanoramapiedmontpiemonteroeroseasonserralungaserralunga d'albatowertravelunescovacationvillagevinevineyardvineyards
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist