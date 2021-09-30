Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096904736
Beautiful heliconia psittacorum, Heliconia spathocircinata golden torch, Strelitzia, lady diana, latispatha, yellow and red flower blooming among the leaves in the garden. Tropical flowers.
w
By wong gebang
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautybloomblossombrightbudcloseupcolorfulevergreenexoticfieldflorafloralfloriculturefloristicflowerflower heliconiaforestfreshfreshnessgardengarden plantsgardeninggoldengrowthheliconiaheliconiaceaeherbaceousleafleavesmacronatureorangeornamentalornamental plantsoutdoorparadiseparkpetalplantredspringstemsummertropictropicaltropical forestvegetationyellow
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist