Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086310389
Beautiful golden decorations. toys hanging on a traditional Christmas tree. New year, Christmas, winter holidays banner.
T
By Tanya49
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballballsbannerbrightcalendarcardcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas treeclockcolorconceptualdecemberdecordecorateddecorationdifferentelegantfestivefir-treegarlandgiftgoldenhangingholidayholidayslightsmerry christmasmoodnew yearpalettepostcardpresentsretrosanta clausseasonalshinysparklessprucestarstylishsymboltoytoystraditiontraditionalwatchwinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist