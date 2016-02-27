Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
beautiful girl with white eyebrows and hair in a blue jacket stands in the winter outdoors in the cold and looks at the camera, close-up portrait
young beautiful asian hipster woman in the city - living town during sunset in backlit
pretty girl Looking at smiling with interesting eyes.
Cute little boy standing outdoor. Asian children
A teenager girl in a knitted cap on a winter landscape background
Portrait of a boy outdoors
A lovely portrait of a little asian girl outside the mall
Cute baby girl on the beach

See more

274721492

See more

274721492

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124302249

Item ID: 2124302249

beautiful girl with white eyebrows and hair in a blue jacket stands in the winter outdoors in the cold and looks at the camera, close-up portrait

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo