Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful girl in a sweatshirt and headphones reads a book on a blue background with a serious face. Vertical
beautiful business woman reading a book, isolated on gray background
Girl with pencil and book in hands
Portrait of the young beautiful brunette
Bible, Child, Church.
Charming schoolgirl holding a red book in her hands
Girl with pencil and book in hands
Studio shot of cute Japanese boy holding book while thinking

See more

1655325649

See more

1655325649

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124310133

Item ID: 2124310133

Beautiful girl in a sweatshirt and headphones reads a book on a blue background with a serious face. Vertical

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3131 × 4144 pixels • 10.4 × 13.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 756 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 378 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo