Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083593043
A beautiful girl in a sweater sits by a Christmas tree decorated with garlands. Next to it is a Christmas tree with boxes of gifts, decorated. New Year
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultbabybackgroundbeautifulbokehboxcelebrationchristmaschristmas treedecemberdecorationdesignfacefamilyfashiongarlandgiftgirlhairhairstylehappyholidayhomehouseindoorskidknittinglifestylelightlittlenew yearpackagepartypastelpeoplepersonportraitpresentroomsittingtreewavy hairwhitewinterwomanyearyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist