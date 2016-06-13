Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
beautiful girl with a bagel hairstyle walking in a blue cotton summer jumpsuit with comfortable pockets. on a light background. Children's fashion
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5504 × 6194 pixels • 18.3 × 20.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
889 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
445 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG