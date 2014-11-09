Images

Image
Beautiful fulgorid insect (Fulgora laternaria) undamaged by thousands of carpet beetle (Anthrenus verbasci) larvae. Fully eaten cricket can be seen. Scientific insect collection.
Coastline of Karnataka, closeup of rocks on the beach
Brown rusted surfaces on aluminum and iron
bark of a common birch
Old dry Bush in dirty snow
Southern wood ants protecting larva and eggs, extreme close-up with high magnification
Jellyfish on beach with sand and pebble
Sparrowed nest made by birds from grass, branches and pine needles on red sand in forest

1745484710

1745484710

2131988699

Item ID: 2131988699

Formats

  • 7046 × 4700 pixels • 23.5 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Margus Vilbas Photography

Margus Vilbas Photography