Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A beautiful fresh Round Yellow lemon that is cut open in half to show all the healthy juice that is needed to live a healthy life and look after your body and heart
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135272121

Item ID: 2135272121

A beautiful fresh Round Yellow lemon that is cut open in half to show all the healthy juice that is needed to live a healthy life and look after your body and heart

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Phillip van Zyl

Phillip van Zyl