Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Beautiful female gentle brushes of hands with manicure, isolated on a white background, please see some of my other parts of a body images
Photo Formats
2398 × 3583 pixels • 8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.