Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful female barista in apron smiling and serving cup of hot coffee to client in coffee shop
Young woman using digital tablet in coffee shop
Woman working at cafe
Pretty young Asian businesswoman working in cafe and talking on phone with coworker or customer
Beautiful young baristas using a digital tablet smiling and looking at her touchscreen smartphone get orders from and order raw materials online shopping while standing aat coffee bar cafe counter
Girl working in a coffee shop.
Teenage girl picking a book in public library
Smiling young woman entrepreneur holding digital tablet and standing in her coffee shop.

See more

1917809048

See more

1917809048

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129528714

Item ID: 2129528714

Beautiful female barista in apron smiling and serving cup of hot coffee to client in coffee shop

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7470 × 4983 pixels • 24.9 × 16.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KlingSup

KlingSup