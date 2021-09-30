Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095039480
Beautiful Eurasian blue tit (Cyanistes caeruleus), tiny garden bird perched on a branch
Norfolk, UK
adorableanimalbackgroundbackyardbeakbeautiful birdsbirdblue titblue tit branchblue tit portraitbranchbritish birdbritish wildlifeclosecolourfulcommon birdscutecute birdcyanistescyanistes caeruleusenglandeurasian blue titeuropeanfeathergardengarden birdsgreenisolatednatureornithologypasserineperchedperchingplumageprofilesmallsongbirdspringtinytitmousetreeuk birdsuk natureuk wildlifewildwildlifewingwinterwinter birdyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
