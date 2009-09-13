Images

Image
Beautiful equatorial sunset. Blue two-storey panel building against the pastel pink and blue sky with few white heap clouds hanging over the horizon. Palm trees with pinnated leaved in the foreground.
Edit
Black iguana with an open maw takes an intimidating position, sitting on the gray beach rocks.
Varadero, Cuba - September 13, 2009: Group of tourists walking past thatched open pavilions bar to the beach to sunbathe, swim and relax. Bright sun , white sand and branchy green trees.
Small red land crab with yellow claws and black spot on its head hiding among grey rocks and driftwood on the beach.
Cuba, Varadero - September 13, 2009: Sun-tanned tourists in swimming suits sitting at the bar in the open pavilion with thatched roof in the middle of the swimming pool.
Two bamboo benches with blue and white striped cushions with a low round table standing in an open thatched pavilion in a beautiful sunlit garden
Two blue two-storey house with open white balconies and verandas and outdoor stairs on the rocky slope

1595332651

1595332651

1595581948

Item ID: 1595581948

Beautiful equatorial sunset. Blue two-storey panel building against the pastel pink and blue sky with few white heap clouds hanging over the horizon. Palm trees with pinnated leaved in the foreground.

Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei