Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful decorated Camel at Bikaner camel fesrival in Rajasthan, India. The Camel Festival begins with a colourful procession of bedecked camels.
Formats
3861 × 2574 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG