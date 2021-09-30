Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088749968
Beautiful and cute white bichon maltese dog over isolated background. Studio shoot of purebreed bichon puppy.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableanimalbackgroundbeautifulbichonbreedcaninecheerfulcloseupcut outcutedogdoggydomesticdomestic animalfacefluffyfriendfrisefront viewfunnyfurfurryhappyhavaneseisolatedlittlemaltesemammalno peoplenobodyone animalpedigreepedigreedpetplayfulportraitpuppuppypurebredpurebred dogsmallstudiostudio shotsweetwhitewhite backgroundyoungyoung animal
Categories: Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist