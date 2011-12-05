Images

Image
Beautiful colors pattern on the back of a Green and Black Poison Dart Frog (Dendrobates auratus) photographed in the undergrowth of a tropical raiforest. Anura order. Selective shallow depth of field.
Edit
A frog on a leaf.
Green and Black Poison Dart Frog (Dendrobates auratus) in tropical rainforest, Costa Rica
Close-up of a Beautiful Green Frog
The green-and-black poison dart frog (Dendrobates auratus), or green-and-black poison arrow frog at Carara National Park, Costa Rica
Dragonfly in Southeast Asia.
Dyeing poison dart frog "greyleg" on the ground in the rainforest
Colorful dart frog

1007033617

2138028171

Item ID: 2138028171

Formats

  • 3042 × 2030 pixels • 10.1 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Marco Lissoni

Marco Lissoni