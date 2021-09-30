Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097699859
Beautiful and colorful pagan altar with pentagram for Christmas or Yule Sabbath
By Nakaya
adventalchemyaltarbackgroundcalendarcandlecandy caneceremonychristmascinnamoncolorfulcrystaldark magicdecemberdecorationdivinationesotericesotericafantasygiftholidayhollymagicmerry christmasnew yearoccultoccultismorangepaganpaganismpentaclepentagramritualsabbathsolsticespellspicespiritualsweettangerinevintagewiccawiccanwinterwitchwitchcraftwitchyyearyuleyuletide
Categories: Miscellaneous, Holidays
