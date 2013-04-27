Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Beautiful cliffs and basalt rocks in Arnarstrapi - picturesque town on Snaefellsnes penisula in western Iceland. View on Atlantic Ocean.
Photo Formats
3837 × 2520 pixels • 12.8 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 657 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.