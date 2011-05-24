Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful classical wedding bouquet with white flowers in hands of the bride. Trendy and modern wedding flowers. Bride in wedding dress near the wedding arch with flowers.
Wedding bouquet in hands of the bride
Beautiful young woman holding two flower bouquets of blossoming ranunculus, eustoma, roses in yellow and white colors on the white background
the bride holds a wedding bouquet

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136258757

Item ID: 2136258757

Beautiful classical wedding bouquet with white flowers in hands of the bride. Trendy and modern wedding flowers. Bride in wedding dress near the wedding arch with flowers.

Formats

  • 3949 × 2633 pixels • 13.2 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Summer loveee

Summer loveee