Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083600828
Beautiful christmas wreath of fir branches with red bow and red balls on white wall. Horizontal.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballsbeautifulbowbranchcardcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationdecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesignfestivefirfir branchesframegarlandgiftgreenhappyhappy new yearholidayisolatedmerrymerry christmasnewnew yearornamentpinepresentredred ballsribbonroundseasonsouvenirsymboltoptraditionaltreeviewwallwhitewhite backgroundwinterwreathwreath christmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist