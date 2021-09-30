Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089264213
Beautiful Christmas gift boxes. Colored Presents for Birthdays. Boxes with gifts tied with ribbon and bows background. craft paper present box. Christmas tree toys and lights. happy new year
2
By 22January
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
angleanniversarybackgroundbeautifulbeautybirthdaybowboxcelebrationchristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas lightscolorcopy spacecopyspacecoupledecordecorationeventfestivegenerousgiftgift boxgift wrappinggiftsholidayisolatedloveluxurymaterialnewyearspackagepaperpresentpresent boxredrewardribbonromanticsilverstacktexturedvalentinevalentinesvintagewinterwintertimewoman handwrappedxmas
Similar images
More from this artist