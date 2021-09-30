Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088506026
The beautiful Christmas decorations outside Macy’s Department Store in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan)
New York, NY, USA
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2021 eventsarchitecturebackgroundbig applebuilding exteriorcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas lightscitycity lifecity streetcityscapecovid-19decorationdecorationsduskeventsfamous placefestiveholidayholidaysilluminatedinternational landmarklandmarkslighting equipmentlightsmanhattanmidtownnew york citynightno peopleornamentpeopleseasonshoppingskystoresstreettouristtowertowntown squaretraveltravel destinationstreetreesurban sky linewinteryear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist