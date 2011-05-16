Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The beautiful child looks at something carefully and purposefully. A close portrait focusing on matted brown hair and eyes against a blue sky with copy space. The sea and the beach are visible
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2000 × 3000 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG