Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful caucasian woman wearing casual white t shirt sleeping tired dreaming and posing with hands together while smiling with closed eyes.
serious woman stand thinking, in contemplation, holding finger on temple, isolated on purple background
Young latin woman wearing casual clothes and diadem feeling unwell and coughing as symptom for cold or bronchitis. health care concept.
Young beautiful athletic woman wearing casual t-shirt and ponytail over yellow background thinking looking tired and bored with depression problems with crossed arms.
Beautiful kid girl with curly hair wearing casual clothes bored yawning tired covering mouth with hand. restless and sleepiness.
Young girl over isolated background listening to something by putting hand on the ear
Teenager asian girl over isolated pink background covering mouth with hands
Young beautiful woman wearing casual t-shirt and sunglasses over isolated yellow background sleeping tired dreaming and posing with hands together while smiling with closed eyes.

See more

1771892411

See more

1771892411

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136174521

Item ID: 2136174521

Beautiful caucasian woman wearing casual white t shirt sleeping tired dreaming and posing with hands together while smiling with closed eyes.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com