Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086538242
Beautiful Caucasian family father, mother and daughter sitting on floor at cozy white kitchen, loving parents enjoying time with their cute little child, father kissing child's hand.
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
affectionatebackgroundbondingbouncerchaircheerfulchildchildhoodcuddlingdaddaddydaughteremotionalentertainmentfamilyfatherfatherhoodfemalefloorfungirlhappyhomehouseindoorsjoyjoyfulkidkitchenlittlemalemanmommotherparenthoodparentingparentsplayfulplayingposingrelationshiprockingsmilesmilingthreetogetheryoung
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist