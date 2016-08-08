Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Beautiful Caribbean tropical beach with a big heart drawn on white sand and green ocean, suitable background for a variety of traveling and holiday/love designs
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

23282473

Stock Photo ID: 23282473

Beautiful Caribbean tropical beach with a big heart drawn on white sand and green ocean, suitable background for a variety of traveling and holiday/love designs

Photo Formats

  • 3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Olga Bogatyrenko

Olga Bogatyrenko