Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful businesswoman with FFP2 medical mask working in office, writing sticky notes. Covid-19 pandemic concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3600 × 5411 pixels • 12 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG