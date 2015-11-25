Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
beautiful brunette bride in a wedding dress with a bouquet of flowers on the path in the park. a walk in the park and a photo shoot. traditional clothes for the celebration.
Beautiful bride in a white wedding dress on outdoors. Holding a wedding bouquet
Young bride wearing wedding dress and posing outside
Beautiful bride outdoors in a forest.
bride in a pine forest
Happy bride in forest. Summer wedding picture.
Portrait of a beautiful brunette bride
Bride holding big wedding bouquet on wedding ceremony

See more

1665767128

See more

1665767128

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129278730

Item ID: 2129278730

beautiful brunette bride in a wedding dress with a bouquet of flowers on the path in the park. a walk in the park and a photo shoot. traditional clothes for the celebration.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrey Sayfutdinov

Andrey Sayfutdinov