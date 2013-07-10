Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful bright colorful street art graffiti background. Abstract creative spray drawing fashion colors painting on the walls of the city. Urban Culture, aerosol texture
Edit
Colorful abstract background - perfect background with space for your projects text or image
orange red cement wall color background
Two tone watercolor texture. Artistic Full color background image. Orange and red.
red colored graphic background. - design element
Abstract pastel soft colorful smooth blurred textured background off focus toned. Use as wallpaper or for web design
abstract red background texture cement wall
Orange steel plate texture and background

See more

1472247806

See more

1472247806

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139260873

Item ID: 2139260873

Beautiful bright colorful street art graffiti background. Abstract creative spray drawing fashion colors painting on the walls of the city. Urban Culture, aerosol texture

Formats

  • 4700 × 3133 pixels • 15.7 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yaroslav Magistr

Yaroslav Magistr