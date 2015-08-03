Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful bright colorful street art graffiti background. Abstract creative spray drawing fashion colors on the walls of the city. Urban Culture gradient texture, copyspace backdrop
Abstract multicolored background. Gradient defocused abstract background. Wall texture
abstract watercolor background paper design of bright color splashes in yellow red warm color and blue orange gold, modern art painted canvas of old faded vintage grunge background texture atmosphere
Gold texture wall
Gold or foil wall texture backdrop design
Rust on metal as abstract background
metal rusty shabby surface forming a bright background
metal rusty shabby surface forming a bright background

See more

1455980132

See more

1455980132

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127952094

Item ID: 2127952094

Beautiful bright colorful street art graffiti background. Abstract creative spray drawing fashion colors on the walls of the city. Urban Culture gradient texture, copyspace backdrop

Formats

  • 4800 × 2701 pixels • 16 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yaroslav Magistr

Yaroslav Magistr