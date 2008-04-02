Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful bright colorful street art graffiti background. Abstract creative spray drawing fashion colors on the walls of the city. Urban Culture gradient texture, copyspace backdrop
turquoise structured plaster
stains on concrete floors
Creative decorative abstract alien texture background for design and advertising.
grunge textures and backgrounds - perfect background with space
High resolution fragment of concrete wall with graffiti. Fluid smooth glowing teal, steel blue and ultramarine multicolor shapes.
turquoise structured plaster

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127952049

Item ID: 2127952049

Beautiful bright colorful street art graffiti background. Abstract creative spray drawing fashion colors on the walls of the city. Urban Culture gradient texture, copyspace backdrop

Formats

  • 5000 × 2813 pixels • 16.7 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yaroslav Magistr

Yaroslav Magistr