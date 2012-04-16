Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful bouquet of red poppy flowers with leaves on blurred background. Watercolor painting. Hand painted floral illustration. Design for greeting card
Oil Illustration of Colorful Roses
Two poppies. The dabbing technique near the edges gives a soft focus effect due to the altered surface roughness of the paper.
Oil painting of the beautiful flowers.
watercolor flowers, poppies abstracts art
watercolor painting of flower
Festive and solemn decoration of the banquet room on the wedding day
Poppies or wild roses are herbaceous annual, biennial or short-lived perennial plants. Poppies can be over 4 feet tall with flowers up to six inches across.

See more

518529325

See more

518529325

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136937941

Item ID: 2136937941

Beautiful bouquet of red poppy flowers with leaves on blurred background. Watercolor painting. Hand painted floral illustration. Design for greeting card

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5604 × 8020 pixels • 18.7 × 26.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 699 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 350 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

katiko.dp