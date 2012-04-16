Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful bouquet of red poppy flowers with leaves on blurred background. Watercolor painting. Hand painted floral illustration. Design for greeting card
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5604 × 8020 pixels • 18.7 × 26.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
699 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
350 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG