Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095288603
Beautiful bokeh effect, ivory colour. Full, shimmering, blurred background.
p
By pamela ranya
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbeautifulblurblurredbokehbrightcardcelebrationchristmascircledecorationdefocusdefocuseddesigneffectelegantelementfestiveglamourglitterglowglowingholidayilluminatedivory backgroundivory texturelightmagicpartypatternpostcardroundshineshinysoftsparklesparksstylishtemplatetextureweddingwedding backgroundwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist